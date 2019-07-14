LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with LMPD and SWAT are at the scene of a home in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood where a man is barricaded after allegedly assaulting another man.
The incident took place in the 800 block of Goullon Court Sunday afternoon.
The victim has since been transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
SWAT and HNT are actively working at the scene as well.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.