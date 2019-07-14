LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with LMPD and SWAT were at the scene of a home in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood where a man is barricaded after allegedly assaulting another man Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 800 block of Goullon Court Sunday afternoon.
The victim was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
After several hours barricaded inside the home, police say the man surrendered peacefully just before 5:30 p.m., and charges are pending against him.
