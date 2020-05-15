LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School in Louisville is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now would be its busiest time.
And because of all the closures, experts say more kids will dive in this summer without life guards or swim lessons.
Aqua-Tots Owner Lindsay Thayer said more than 3,500 Americans drown every year, making it the leading cause of accidental injury-related deaths for small children, ages 1 to 4 years old.
She said parents and guardians are the first line of defense. Having a conversation with children about water safety is crucial.
"There's a common misconception that there's a coughing struggle and that you're going to hear it, when in fact, drowning is actually silent, and it can happen in as quick as 20 seconds and as little as just two inches of water," Thayer said. "So, drowning isn't only happening in pools, in natural bodies of water, but it's happening in our homes."
Thayer said young kids should know the essentials: how to hold their breath under water, float on their back and how to roll over onto their back if they fall into water.
Aqua-Tots Swim School teaches swimmers as young as 4 months old.
Thayer's students pledge to never swim alone, always get in feet first, find an adult if they're by themselves by a body of water and follow pool safety rules.
Thayer said Aqua-Tots has new safety procedures in place for when it reopens, including regular cleaning, social distancing and limiting the amount of parents and guardians inside the building. The school is accepting appointments for future classes and taking questions.
May is National Drowning Prevention Awareness Month.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.