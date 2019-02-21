SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WDRB) -- Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim was involved in a crash on a New York interstate Wednesday nigh, as he tried to avoid hitting the man's disabled vehicle.
Syracuse police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was in a car with three others before midnight Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into a guardrail on I-690 in Syracuse.
Boeheim struck Jimenez while trying to avoid the vehicle. Jimenez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Boeheim, the 74-year-old Basketball Hall of Fame coach, is cooperating with the investigation.
“He stopped immediately and exited the vehicle,” said Syracuse Sgt. Matthew Malinowski.
Police say there was no sign of impairment. But he was given a blood alcohol test, which came back clean. He was interviewed by police and released.
The Syracuse Orange beat the University of Louisville at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday night. The game ended around 9 p.m.
A freezing rain had fallen earlier Wednesday night, though it is unclear if the weather had anything to do with the crash.
There was no immediate comment from Syracuse University.
Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for 43 years, winning a national title in 2003 and making five Final Four appearances.
