LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jeffersonville shopping center will be home to a T.J. Maxx.
According to a news release, the store is scheduled to open on Oct. 10 in the Jeffersonville Town Center off Veteran's Parkway.
"Our newest store in Jeffersonville will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J. Maxx is known for," said Tim Miner, president of T.J. Maxx, in a statement. "With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time."
The grand opening will be held on Oct. 10, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 10 p.m. Reusable bags will be given to the first 500 customers.
The shopping center is also home to Hobby Lobby and Five Below.
