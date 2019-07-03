LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taco Luchador is adding another location in Louisville.
The restaurant known for its tacos and other Mexican dishes is opening a new location at 9204 Taylorsville Rd. in Jeffersontown on July 17.
Pictures posted to Facebook show a unique bar area and a patio.
Taco Luchador already has three other locations: in the Highlands, St. Matthews and downtown.
A fifth location is planned for Colonial Gardens, which is across from Iroquois Park.
