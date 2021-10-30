LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top beer festivals in the country returned to Louisville on Saturday.
The 8th annual Tailspin Ale Festival was held its its new location this year at Bowman Field. The event featured 250 craft beers from breweries around the country, live music and food trucks.
The beer festival is usually held earlier in the year.
"We actually had it on March 7th of 2020 and I think March 13th-ish was when things shut down so it was one of the last events in Louisville," festival organizer Trevon Cravens said.
A portion of the proceeds went to the HOP Foundation, which provides temporary, limited financial relief to brewery industry workers in Kentucky.
