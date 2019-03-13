LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A late night house fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two people to the hospital.
Fire officials say they were called to a home on Pyrus Lane, close to Eisenhower Elementary School, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Two people were able to get out of the home on their own, and crews helped a third person get out through the back door.
Two of the three people had to be taken to the hospital.
We do not know their conditions at this time.
Fire crews say they were able to get the flames under control within five minutes.
