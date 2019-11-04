LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some voters have trouble actually getting to their polling place, so some ride-share services are stepping up to eliminate that problem.
Just over 30% of registered voters are expected to turnout in Kentucky, according to the Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. In Louisville, TARC hopes to contribute to a higher turnout.
"TARC is going to be offering free service on all of our routes, all 223 buses, to help encourage our community to get to the polls and vote," TARC Communications Manager Jeremy Priddy said.
If you're unsure where to vote, visit govoteky.com to search Kentucky precincts or indianavoters.in.gov to find locations in Indiana.
Uber and Lyft will offer discounted rides. The Hope Buss is also giving rides in Louisville, according to its Facebook page.
These deals hope to encourage voting and make that right more accessible.
"We don't believe that mobility should be a burden to exercising one's right to vote, and transportation in general plays an important role in removing barriers to access and opportunity," Priddy said.
Polls open in Kentucky and Indiana at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
