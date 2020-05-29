LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is detouring routes through downtown Louisville "until further notice," according its website.
"Downtown routes (04, 06, 10, 15, 17, 18, 28, 31, 40, 63, 71, & 72) moving through Jefferson from 5th to 8th, and Muhammad Ali and Chestnut from 5th to 7th are on detour all day today (Friday, May 29th)," TARC said in a statement posted to its Twitter account.
TARC provided a list of closed stops on its downtown routes and a list of nearby stops where riders can catch their buses.
- Route 4
- Northbound
- Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Broadway to 8th and Market Street
- Next nearest stops: 8th and Market at Layover or 4th and Broadway
- Southbound
- Closed stops: All stops on 7th and Market to 6th and Chestnut
- Next nearest stops: On 8th and Market at Layover or 6th and Broadway on Broadway
- Route 6, 63
- Northbound
- Closed stops: All stops on 5th at Broadway (farside) to 5th and Market
- Next nearest stops: On 5th and Broadway (nearside) or 4th and Main
- Southbound
- Closed stops: All stops on 6th and Market to 6th and Chestnut
- Next nearest stops: On 4th and Main or 6th and Broadway
- Route 10
- Southbound
- Closed stops: 6th and Jefferson 2nd and Market or S. Roy Wilkens and W. Muhammad Ali
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Market or S. Roy Wilkens and W. Muhammad Ali
- Route 15, 71
- Westbound
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson Street
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson or 10th and Jefferson
- Route 17, 40
- Westbound
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson or 8th and Jefferson
- Route 18
- Southbound
- Closed stops: 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 6th and Market
- Route 28
- Northbound
- Closed stops: Jefferson from 4th to 6th
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson and 6th and Market
- Route 31
- Northbound
- Closed stops: All stops from 5th at Broadway (farside) to 5th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 5th and Broadway (on Broadway) or 5th and Market (on Market)
- Route 72
- Southbound
- Closed stops: All stops from 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson or Roy Wilkens and Liberty
The detours come as a peaceful march against police brutality was planned to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marriott's AC Hotel on Market Street, according to a news release from Colors Newspaper. The march will end at the Hall of Justice at 6th and Jefferson streets, where local religious and community leaders will call for "an end to the violent protest and rioting, and redirecting our energy to a community meeting this Sunday on the 31st," the release says.
Another gathering is schedule for 8:30 p.m. outside the Muhammad Ali Center.
A reminder that there is a scheduled protest for tomorrow night too.
A large crowd of nearly 1,000 protesters gathered around the Hall of Justice and Metro Hall on Thursday night to demand justice for 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a March 13 raid on her apartment.
In the early stages of Thursday's protest, attendees stood in the middle of the road blocking some TARC buses. Shots were fired in the crowd, hitting seven people, around 11:30 p.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, which said no officer fired their weapons during the protest.
