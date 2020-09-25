LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus driver with the Transit Authority of River City's Dixie Rapid route has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to TARC officials.
The driver last worked Sept. 19, the transit authority said. TARC is asking anyone who rode Route 10, which runs along Dixie Highway to downtown Louisville, during the morning or afternoon of Sept. 19 to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
TARC learned that the driver tested positive for the virus Friday. Officials with the transit authority continue to remind passengers to practice social distancing and wear masks while on the bus. Rides should be limited to "essential business" that is "necessary to sustain life," TARC said in a news release.
TARC is also suspending all services after 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing protests in Louisville.
