LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another bus driver with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has tested positive for COVID-19.
The driver last worked Wednesday, TARC said, and drove the Route 18 (Dixie Highway) bus. The transit authority asked anyone who rode Route 18 on Wednesday morning to monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms may appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you develop coronavirus symptoms, the CDC recommends isolating yourself from others and treating the symptoms from home.
If more serious symptoms develop, contact your health care provider. According to the CDC, COVID-19 emergency warning signs include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
TARC has mandated passengers wear face masks and is asking community members to limit their rides to essential trips only.
"Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an 'essential business' that is 'necessary to sustain life,' you should remain at home," the transit authority said in a news release.
