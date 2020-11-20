LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TARC driver was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being stabbed by a passenger near U of L Friday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say Fourth Division officers were called to Floyd and Warnock Streets about 11:45 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.
A police spokesperson says the initial investigation shows a female passenger got on the bus and failed to pay bus fare. When the male TARC driver tried to get the woman to leave the bus, police say she stabbed him.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. There is no word on his injuries or his condition.
The woman is being questioned by police.
TARC released a statement saying it is cooperating with police and that its focus is "on the condition of our team member and his family."
