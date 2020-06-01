LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A TARC bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and the agency is urging passengers to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
The Transit Authority of River city said the operator drove Route 28 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 26 to May 29.
“TARC is suggesting anyone who rode (the) route … monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
“If symptoms occur isolate yourself and self-treat at home,” the agency said in a news release. “If you become seriously ill, contact your healthcare provider. If you experience a medical emergency, seek treatment as you would in any other medical emergency.”
TARC said that all riders should practice social distancing at all times. Riders must wear face coverings and exit through the rear doors.
The agency also said that unless riders are going to or from work or obtaining supplies and services to sustain their lives or the lives of others, they should remain home.
