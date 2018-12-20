LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little rain didn't stop TARC drivers from giving away new bikes to kids Thursday, just days before Christmas.
The new rides were lined up on Broadway on Thursday afternoon. TARC drivers and Union 1447 put up the money to buy more than 100 bikes.
Volunteers planned on several families coming to pick them up, but some random people driving by also ended up being able to give their child quite the Christmas present.
"We are blessed with good jobs and good insurance," said Skip Laird, a TARC driver. "There's a lot of people out here who are unfortunate, who don't have what we have. So we're just out here to bless this community to bless these kids."
Volunteers spent nearly three hours helping to load the bikes into cars.
This is the first year for the giveaway, but the drivers hope to do it again next year.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.