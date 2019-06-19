LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC wants to help drivers "Dump the Pump."
To encourage more people to leave their cars parked and take the bus, TARC employees are handing out free seven-day passes.
Thursday, June 20 is the 14th annual National Dump the Pump Day when 155 transit systems across the country try to increase ridership, lower dependence on cars and reduce the carbon footprint of cities.
TARC employees will be in downtown Louisville on foot, scooter, bicycle and bus handing out the seven-day passes. "This is a great opportunity for our car-dependent residents to try alternate modes of travel," said TARC Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco Jr. in a news release.
TARC says by taking public transit, a two-person household can save an average of $10,160 annually by downsizing to one car.
