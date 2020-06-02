LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is coming to the rescue of Louisville residents with limited access to groceries now that the Kroger at 2710 West Broadway has closed due to looting.
On Tuesday, the public transportation service began offering a temporary "bridge service" ferrying members of the community to the nearest alternate Kroger at 520 North 35th Street, according to a news release. The service connects the Kroger at 2710 West Broadway to the alternate Kroger.
Service began Tuesday at noon and will run every 30 minutes, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., until the West Broadway Kroger reopens.
Kroger said it plans to reopen the store on Wednesday with limited hours.
"Access to a reliable source of food goods is necessary for a healthy community," Laura Douglas, TARC co-executive director, said in a statement. "We are pleased to continue our growing relationship with Kroger and to provide this essential-trip service for our customers."
"We love our customers in the Russell neighborhood and are so thankful to TARC for their assistance in helping create further access for their grocery needs," Erin Grant, Kroger corporate affairs manager, said in a statement. "TARC is a wonderful community partner and asset to our city. We look to reopen our store as soon as possible to serve our customers."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.