LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's public transportation service is laying off more than 130 drivers as COVID-19 continues to spread in Louisville.
According to a news release, TARC is laying off 133 bus drivers due to a "significant decrease in TARC ridership." The layoffs take effect on March 30.
TARC says it's a "temporary job action" and that benefits, including health insurance, will continue for those employees for the next three months.
"We are hopeful that the anticipated federal stimulus package, together with compensation available from Kentucky, will result in additional economic security for those laid off," the news release states. "Again, we fully expect this layoff to be temporary. As ridership returns, so will these valued members of the TARC team."
"We truly regret this decision was necessary," the statement adds.
The announcement was made days after TARC employees called on the transportation provider to make changes to daily operations to protect drivers from the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. To support social distancing, drivers wanted to do away with bus fares and to have riders enter at the rear of buses only. They were also asking for gloves, masks and sanitizer for workers and riders.
