LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Need a way to get to the polls on Election Day? The Transit Authority of River City has you covered.
TARC is offering free service to and from polling locations along all regular routes Tuesday, Nov. 5. All you have to do is board any of TARC's 223 buses at a normal stop and ask the driver, "May I ride to vote?"
You will be able to continue to your final destination on the Fare-Free service.
"Mobility should not be a barrier to exercising one’s right to vote,” TARC Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco Jr. said in a news release. "We encourage everyone to get to the polls and exercise that right on November 5th."
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling place, visit GoVoteKY.com.
