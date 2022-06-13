LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there is one group not complaining about gas prices, it's the Transit Authority of River City (TARC). The group said it's paying less than most for diesel and buses are more crowded these days.
TARC contracted a fixed rate for diesel fuel around eight months ago under $2 a gallon, which is helping more people move around the city as they hop on the bus to avoid the pain at the pump.
For rider Angel Thomas, she's one of thousands hopping on the TARC bandwagon this summer because of those higher gas prices.
"When it went to like $4 my auntie, she was like 'Oh my gosh, it's never been this high,' then when it went to $5 I was like, there's no driving with that," Thomas said.
The city's bus provider is planning for 63,000 additional riders this month, and they credit that to gas prices.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Louisville is $4.94. A year ago, it was just over $3.00.
“We've seen that before in the past when gas prices go up, people look to TARC because it's such a great bargain in relation to prices at the pump," said TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler.
While gas is hovering around $5 in Louisville, other cities in the commonwealth are averaging as much as 40 cents less.
As for what TARC is paying at the pump, they have a contracted price of $1.78 per gallon of diesel. TARC uses around 4,100 gallons of gas a day, which is just over $7,000 a day in fuel costs.
For reference, diesel at the the pump is $5.79 in Louisville.
"(We're) grateful to our supplier and they've been great. They've maintained supplies. we've been really grateful for them and grateful we've locked in our price," said Butler.
While taking the bus may extend commute times, for Thomas, her 30-minute drive is now a 45-minute bus ride.
"I got a $30 pass for the whole summer," she said.
The Summer Youth Pass provides unlimited rides to kids aged 6-19 years old all summer long for $30.
