LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is returning to regular weekday schedules.
The Transit Authority of the River City is encouraging people to use the buses for essential trips only.
Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are still in place. Buses have "max passenger loads," and masks are required.
TARC says its drivers have undergone additional training to protect passengers and team members from COVID-19.
Fifteen TARC routes were discontinued on Sunday as part of service adjustments announced earlier this year.
