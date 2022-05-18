LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville bus routes will run on different schedules starting next month, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) said Wednesday.
"Route 10 - Dixie Rapid" and "Route 23 - Broadway" will change slightly starting June 12.
“This is an improvement for two of our major routes that passengers should be happy to see,” Carrie Butler, executive director of TARC, said in a news release Wednesday. “We are balancing resources to provide better service for TARC passengers where it is most needed, on two highly used, frequent routes. Shorter travel time and 15-minute frequency will significantly improve passengers’ experience on their daily trips.”
The changes are laid out below, courtesy of TARC:
Route 10 - Dixie BRT
- All northbound trips from Valley Station to Downtown will arrive eight minutes earlier
- All southbound trips from Downtown to Valley Station will arrive seven minutes earlier
- The last southbound trip will end at Dixie Gardens at 11:47 p.m.; the southbound trips ending at Dixie Gardens at 12:21 and 12:15 a.m. are being discontinued due to low ridership.
- The last northbound trip will end at Market and Second Street at 12:00 a.m.; the two northbound trips ending at 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. are being discontinued due to low ridership.
Route 23 - Broadway
- Eastbound trips from Shawnee Park to Taylorsville Road will operate every fifteen minutes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Westbound trips from Taylorsville Road to Shawnee Park will operate every 14 minutes from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and every 20 minutes after 6:00 p.m.
- The last westbound trip will end at Shawnee Park at 11:53 p.m.
- The last eastbound trip will end at Bashford Avenue at 11:55 p.m.
- Trips from Shawnee Park to Union Station at 12:13 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. will be discontinued due to low ridership.
