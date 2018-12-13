LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you take the bus, TARC wants to hear from you about the good, bad and ugly.
Louisville's transit authority is looking for feedback to make improvements. An open house was held Thursday night where riders could offer suggestions.
TARC serves more than 12.5 million customers annually. Eighty percent of TARC trips are to work or school.
"What we want to do is maximize the resources that we currently have and make sure we're running the system the most efficiently and most effectively," said Ferdinand Risco, interim executive director of TARC. "TARC is evolving, so we're looking for this evolution, and we hope everyone takes part."
TARC will roll out a new electronic payment system the first week of January. Customers will pay with an electronic card replacing the cash and paper ticket system.
