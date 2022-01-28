LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is looking to hire drivers and mechanics.
According to a news release, TARC wants to hire 50 bus drivers by the end of June. No experience is necessary as qualified candidates receive paid training to obtain a Commercial Driver's License, but candidates must be 21 years or old. Starting pay for drivers is $17.41 an hour and up to $24 per hour.
TARC is also planning to hire several experienced "A" Mechanics to service over 370 buses and other vehicles, according to a news release. Those positions start at $25.01 an hour, and candidates must be at least 18 years old.
To view available positions and apply online, click here. Applicants can also apply in-person at 1000 West Broadway on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.