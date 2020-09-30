LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As traffic barriers are removed from downtown Louisville, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will resume its regular downtown detour schedule on Thursday.
All stops from Fourth to Seventh streets and Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Market Street will remained closed, according to a news release from the transit authority.
The full-time downtown detour has been in place since June, TARC said, and will remain in effect until further notice. The transit authority on Friday suspended all services after 7 p.m. through Sunday due to possible protests.
All TARC passengers are still required to wear a face covering.
