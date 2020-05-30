LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is suspending services in downtown Louisville as protests have put detours in place around the city.
TARC is suspending all service, including TARC3, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
#RideralertALL TARC SERVICE (including TARC3) WILL BE SUSPENDED beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, May 30th.For tomorrow, May 31st, existing downtown Louisville detours currently in place(https://t.co/vtkrwymQuF) will remain in effect. Routes will otherwise operate Sunday schedules. pic.twitter.com/PAOEBJEzr3— TARC (@ridetarc) May 30, 2020
Detours are being put into place Saturday and Sunday, May 31. All stops for routes between Broadway and River Road and between 1st and 9th Streets in downtown Louisville will be closed, TARC said.
Sunday, TARC says existing downtown detours that are currently in place will remain effective. Other routes outside of the downtown areas will operate on normal Sunday schedules.
To see the detours, click here.
TARC detoured routes through the downtown area on Friday "until further notice," according to its website. They were put in place ahead of a planned peaceful protest against police brutality Friday evening.
Any updates to these detours will be posted on TARC's website and social media pages.
