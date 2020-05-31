LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is suspending services in downtown Louisville as protests have put detours in place around the city.
TARC is suspending all service, including TARC3, beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday. This is the third night in a row TARC has suspended its nightly routes.
#Rideralert(Sunday, May 31st) ALL TARC SERVICE (including TARC3) WILL BE SUSPENDED at 7 p.m. tonight, May 31st. For tomorrow, Monday, June 1st, routes will operate as normal with no scheduled detours. pic.twitter.com/XoUkAB0Jxm— TARC (@ridetarc) May 31, 2020
Detours are also in place Sunday. All stops for routes between Broadway and River Road and between 1st and 9th Streets in downtown Louisville will be closed, TARC said. Other routes outside of the downtown areas will operate on normal Sunday schedules.
TARC expects that Monday routes will operate as normal with no detours.
