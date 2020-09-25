LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's buses are going to stop running in the evenings through Sunday because of possible protests.
The Transit Authority of River City said that buses will run during the day but will stop at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
TARC said that as demonstrators move throughout the city, it cannot assure that drivers can arrive safely to their destinations.
"This action is not a commentary on the protests and demonstrations themselves," TARC said in a news release. "However, it is a recognition that we cannot ask our drivers to operate on roadways crowded with pedestrians, or our passengers, who encompass all ages and abilities, to remain on buses, unable to move for indefinite amounts of time."
