LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bobbi Sue Larimore and Shawn Bowling are partners for life and have a lot in common. Both live in Clarksville, both work at the same factory in New Albany and both require the same arrangement to get to work.
Both Larimore and Bowling rely on TARC 3, which is TARC's para-transit service for physically and mentally disabled riders.
"I cannot drive no more, due to my health conditions," said Bowling.
"I have seizures: grand mal and petit mal, so I need TARC 3," added Larimore.
The two say they'd always been happy with the service until just a few weeks ago. Both say now they'd give TARC a failing grade.
"It seems like TARC don't care anymore," Larimore said. "They used to care. Now, it's like, 'We don't want nothing to do with y'all.'"
Tuesday night, in Metro Council's Public Works Committee, TARC and its partners apologized after a sudden and widespread service disruption in early February that was caused by a labor dispute during a contract transition.
"It was horrendous," said Steve Trinkle, senior vice president of MV Transportation. "The owner of our company said in 46 years of being in business, it was the worst service he had seen."
But TARC said now just about 1% of its riders are disrupted daily because problems have largely been fixed.
Larimore and Bowling wholeheartedly disagree and say some of their rides continue to be late or absent.
However, Laura Douglas, one of the two new interim executive directors of TARC, promised more changes.
"We are focusing in on the problem, and we do intend to resolve all the issues," she said after the Tuesday meeting.
Douglas is also trying to put out another fire after Metro Council voted to investigate TARC because several women allege the now-former executive director sexually harassed them.
In a separate committee meeting Tuesday, the former FBI agent Metro Council hired to conduct that investigation promised to be thorough and independent.
Whatever happens, Larimore and Bowling hope the TARC of tomorrow will be better than the one they're experiencing today.
"We need TARC back the way it was," said Larimore.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.