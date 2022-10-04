LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is once again offering free rides to the polls this November.
Louisville's public transit system will offer the rides on General Election Day, Nov. 8, in partnership with the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
Passengers can skip the fare box and ride the bus to their polling place, or any other destination.
Service will also be fare-free for TARC3 paratransit customers on Election Day.
The free rides also apply to routes in southern Indiana counties.
To look at a bus stop map and route schedule, click here.
To check on the status of your voter registration in Kentucky and to look for your polling place, click here.
To check on the status of your voter registration in Indiana and to look for your polling place, click here.
The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is next Tuesday, Oct. 11, in both Kentucky and Indiana. Polls on both sides of the river will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
