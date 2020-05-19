LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC employees who were let go a few weeks ago after a decline in ridership because of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be called back to work.
According to a news release, TARC will bring back about 20 employees a week, beginning June 1. The company expects all coach operators who were laid off in March to be back on the job by early July.
Drivers returning to work will be given additional training, with a focus on customer service, safety protocols and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"A lot has changed since March," TARC Co-Executive Director Laura Douglas said in the news release. "We want to ensure all of our team members are on the same page and understand new safety practices in place and what is expected of them as we gradually reopen the city, and our service."
A week after the layoffs were announced, TARC began limiting its buses to riders on essential trips, including people going to essential jobs, getting supplies and services for family or household members and pets. That policy remains in effect, and anyone not designated as an essential worker is encouraged not to use TARC during peak travel times of 6-9 a.m., and 2-6 p.m.
In late April, TARC also began asking passengers on its fixed routes to wear masks and exit the bus through the rear door rather than the door near the driver.
