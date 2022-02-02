LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to the incoming winter weather, all TARC bus routes will be operating on winter weather detours Thursday.
A list of winter detours listed by route can be found online.
There will also be service updates via their Facebook and Twitter pages.
Text and email notifications are also available by subscribing to Rider Alerts online or calling TARC's customer service at 502-585-1234 for the current status of routes and detours.
