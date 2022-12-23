LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC will be halting service at 8 p.m. Friday due to buses breaking down from the extreme cold weather in the Louisville area.
According to a news release, the routes will continue to operate and conclude after their last runs at or around 8 p.m.
The routes in operation were: #2, #4, #6, #10, #12, #15, #17, #18, #19, #21, #23, #25, #27, #28, #31, #43, #53, and #71.
“Suspending service for even a few hours was a difficult decision, one that we never want to make,” Carrie Butler, TARC executive director, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, the majority of our buses cannot withstand these extreme temperatures and just stop running. We cannot have our passengers and drivers stranded on the road without heat.”
TARC will decide early Saturday when it will be safe for buses to resume operation.
