LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer is assuring citizens that the city is disinfecting public transportation.
Fischer said Tuesday that TARC is deep cleaning twice daily as a standard operating procedure. Ambulances are also being deep cleaned.
Officials announced Tuesday that Louisville's confirmed coronavirus patient had traveled through the airport three times recently before ending up at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
As of midday Tuesday, the city has not received confirmation of any additional COVID-19 cases besides the 69-year-old man who is in isolation at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Fischer said during his daily coronavirus update.
City and state officials are having daily conversations about the disease as the situation develops, Fischer said Monday, adding that a preparedness training exercise is planned for Thursday to make sure all city partners are on the same page when it comes to community spread of COVID-19.
The Metro Public Health and Wellness Department is recommending that anyone age 60 or older, or anyone with underlying medical conditions, "practice social distancing, and that nursing home and long-term care facilities restrict visitors," according to a news release.
