LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In an effort to get more Louisville residents to the polls, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and TARC3 are offering free rides on Election Day.
TARC will offer free bus rides to and from polling locations and to each rider's final destination on Election Day, according to a news release.
"Transportation cost should not be a barrier to voting," said Carrie Butler, TARC’s executive director.
The transit authority will also have a shuttle running every 30 minutes from Union Station to the Kentucky Exposition Center for voting on Nov. 3.
To see a list of the TARC routes that will take you to polling locations, click here. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.