LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a virtual meeting Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced two task forces that will focus on spreading information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville.
Fischer said the task forces will work with local, state and national partners and are designed to "make sure the vaccine is distributed to the right places here in Louisville as quickly as possible."
The first task force is focused on distribution of the vaccine. Task force co-chairs Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and Bill Altman said getting information out the public is critical and equity is key.
Hartlage said it's still unknown when doses of a vaccine will be available for the general public, but she is working to make sure all corners of the community are connected with the right resources.
"It is important to us to reach those communities and make that a priority of our response," she said.
The city said the vaccine distribution task force will be made up of several groups of people, including medical professionals, pharmacy representatives and large employers.
"We will add people to the group as circumstances dictate," Altman said. "You will hear specifically who is on the task force in the next week or so, I would say, when we have a chance to reach out to individuals and confirm their participation."
The task force will also handle logistics on how to store the vaccine.
A second task force focused on communication is also being created. This group will largely overlap with those members of the distribution task force but will also include several leaders of local organizations including faith-based groups.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, said the communication task force will work to reach out to community members and ease their concerns about the vaccine. The task force will also provide information about when, where and how to get vaccinated once that is available for the general public.
"I can't emphasize enough, though we're excited the first doses have arrived, it's going to take many months and even years before the whole community has a vaccine available to them," Moyer said Tuesday.
"But with this vaccine news, please have hope that next year's holidays will resemble your more typical family and work holiday traditions."
Task force leaders said it is up to the federal and state government to decide which groups of people will receive the vaccine first. States can put an emphasis on certain groups within those tiers. Hartlage used educators for an example and said when the state begins that vaccination process, the distribution task force will work closely with local employers, such as Jefferson County Public Schools, to have a clear plan on how to get area educators vaccinated.
Altman said these task forces will work together to get information out to the public, but ultimately, it will be up to individuals to decide if they want to take the vaccine.
"At the end of the day, it is going to be up to the community to accept and seek out these vaccines," he said. "Vaccination is our way back to reopening the economy, reopening schools, and beating down this virus."
