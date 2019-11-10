LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Tattoo Charlie's locations around Louisville on Sunday for the ninth annual Tattoos Against Cancer event.
Participants got some fresh ink and donated to Meghan's Mountain, a foundation that provides direct patient care for kids with cancer. This year's event hoped to raise $10,000 for the foundation.
"They do so much good for actual quality of life," said Buddy Wheeler, owner of Tattoo Charlie's. "There's so much money that goes to research and not enough that actually helps the kids that are going through treatment. That's what Meghan's Mountain does."
Tattoos Against Cancer has raised more than $67,000 for the organization over nine years.
