JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville City Council approved tax credits for a multi-million dollar development on Monday, Jan. 6.
Spring Street Commons, a proposed $3.5 million mixed-used development planned for the corner of Spring and Market Street, was approved for the tax credit.
The three-story building is expected to house several shops and restaurants on the first floor and host 22 apartments on the second floor.
Construction has not yet started for the project.
