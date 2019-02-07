LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been a busy week for Patricia Young and her business partner, Richard Zenger, because the two tax preparers have seen a rush of clients at their office on Brownsboro Road.
"Patricia and I have been doing it for so long, I think we could do some of these returns in our sleep," Zenger said.
Zenger said many of those clients come through the door with a specific worry.
"Everybody's asking, 'Are the refunds delayed?'" he said.
"People are nervous," Young added. "Whether they're going to not only be delayed in their refund but if they'll get their refund, there's a lot of concern about that," Young added.
After an historically long government shutdown, Zenger and Young believe those refunds will go out, but they think a slight delay is probable, and they're also worried about what might happen if the government shuts down again at the end of next week. For that reason, the two say it's probably a good idea to file taxes before that possible shutdown on Feb. 15.
"If it's in the system, if we put it in the system, and it's accepted, you know that they at least have it," Young said.
The two, as well as other tax experts, also want people to realize their returns might be different this year because of the new tax law.
"They're getting less back," Young said.
And Zenger said that's taking many of his clients by surprise.
"They might be coming out a little better paycheck-to-paycheck, but on the refund side, I'm seeing that all of them are down by a couple hundred dollars," he said.
They say, because of that new tax law, it's also smart to hire a professional this year unless you have a relatively simple return.
