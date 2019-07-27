LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A travelling tax reform rally on a cross-country tour made an appearance in downtown Louisville.
The Tax March bus stopped outside of Metro Hall on Saturday morning as part of the "Tax The Rich National Bus Tour," which is advocating for the repealing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Passed in December 2017, the $1.5 trillion tax bill cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.
Event organizers are also demanding that the wealthiest Americans pay their "fair share" of taxes.
"Regular people are getting sold out. They're getting sold out," Chris Tallent of MAYDAY America said. "Washington is supposed to work for everyday Americans."
Other speakers at the rally included U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, Rev. Clark Williams of the People's Campaign, Brent Kim and Kumar Rashad of the Jefferson County Teacher's Association, Richard Becker of the Service Employees International Union and Sharon Fleck of Indivisible Kentucky.
The "Tax the Rich National Bus Tour" is traveling to more than 20 states and will conclude July 30 in Detroit.
