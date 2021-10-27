LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylor County woman was arrested after assaulting a police officer, starting a fire and being accused of firing a weapon at a gas station in Smiths Grove, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
Police arrived at the Speedway and Marathon gas station around 3 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a woman was shooting outside the building.
According to police, Amanda Kay May, 46, of Campbellsville, shot out the front glass and then attacked an officer with broken glass. She was tased twice before being taken into custody.
She reportedly set a fire at the front door of the building and broke out another window then fled using a large piece of glass as a weapon. Officials said she went inside the store and caused damage while not following commands and then tried to hit a deputy in the head with a large mag light.
According to police, she attempted to enter the deputy's vehicle but failed, so she began causing damage to the hood. She tried running toward the road but was tased, and while on the ground, the deputy tried to disarm the shard of glass she swung in an attempt to cut the officer.
May broke free and ran onto the Interstate 65 South ramp. According to police, she dropped the glass after a second deputy arrived and tased her again.
Deputies found a firearm on May when they took her into custody. She was taken to the Medical Center ER with severe lacerations to her hands.
May is charged with third-degree assault of a police officer, theft by unlawful taking, possession of controlled substance, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
The sheriff's office shared three videos from the incident on Facebook.
