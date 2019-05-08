LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Taylor County man has been arrested after he installed a device to record an underage girl taking a shower.
Reed Benningfield, 34, was arrested on Monday.
He was arrested after a tip was given to the Kentucky State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. KSP's Electronic Crime Branch launched an investigation after it was found that Benningfield had installed the device.
As a result of the investigation, a search was done at a Campbellsville home on Monday, May 6. Equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP's forensics lab to be examined.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
Benningfield is charged with three counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Each count is a Class-B felony that can result in between 10 and 20 years of prison time.
Benningfield is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center.
