By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
(CNN) -- Taylor Swift is doing something on April 26 and if the past is any indication, there's new music on the horizon.
A cryptic countdown clock appeared on the singer's website around midnight ET on Friday counting down to April 26.
That's 13 days from now. 13 is T-Swift's lucky number.
Adding to the mystery, Swift also changed her Twitter profile picture to the same pearly background on her website and posted a photo of a pink heart made up of sparkling gems.
4.26 pic.twitter.com/E5cecDmo5f— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 13, 2019
This isn't the first time Swift has sent fans into a frenzy.
She wiped her social media accounts for three days in 2017 before coming back online with a 10-second video clip of a snake. Two days after the snake clip, she announced the album that was "Reputation." The album's lead single "Look What You Made Me Do" dropped the day after that.
But while new music is a likely theory, it could also be something else entirely.
In an essay for Elle magazine titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," Swift shared her fondness for countdown clocks.
"I make countdowns for things I'm excited about," she wrote. "When I've gone through dark, low times, I've always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they're free) and adding things I'm looking forward to."
