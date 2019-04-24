LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville, Kentucky, man was arrested after police say he used social media to distribute child pornography.
According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police were conducting an undercover investigation, when they spotted a social media account belonging to 31-year-old Christohper Jones, of Taylorsville.
Police say the account contained more than 40 examples of child pornography.
On Tuesday morning, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch executed a search warrant at Jones' Taylorsville home.
When confronted, Jones allegedly admitted to distributing the child pornography. Additionally, police say the social media account and associated e-mail were registered to Jones.
Jones was arrested and charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
