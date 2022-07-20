LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville man got really lucky in Kentucky and won the lottery.
The scratch-off ticket above earned him $250,000. He bought the $10 ticket at the Taylor Boulevard Pic-Pac. The man scratched it off at work and realized he'd won.
He said he had to put on his glasses to make sure he was seeing it right.
After taxes, the man got a check for more than $177,000, and the Pic-Pac received a $2,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
