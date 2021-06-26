LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star JD Shelburne treated his hometown to a free concert on Saturday night to celebrate his new album release.
Taylorsville residents packed the streets around the town's Main Street to watch Shelburne perform with his full band. He took the stage around 8:30 p.m.
He played a similar concert three years ago and thousands packed the streets of Taylorsville then too.
His new album "Straight from Kentucky" is currently number 9 on the iTunes charts. The album features his recent number No. 1 CMT hit "Church Pew Bar Stool."
Shelburne was also featured this week in People Magazine.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.