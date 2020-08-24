LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville teenager who has been missing for over three weeks was found safe in Shelbyville, Kentucky State Police said.
Grayson Lawson, 17, was reported missing on Aug. 2 from the Mount Eden Road area in Shelby and Spencer counties.
Lawson was "located unharmed" Sunday night in Shelbyville, KSP said. No other details were immediately provided.
After Lawson's disappearance, the Spencer County High School cheerleading team held a vigil in her honor. According to a flyer, they were "standing in love for Grayson's safe return."
KSP is investigating her disappearance.
