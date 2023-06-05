LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To celebrate one year of serving up Mediterranean cuisine, Taziki's in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is offering a special meal.
As a thank you, customers can get a $5 gyro meal all day for dine-in only on Wednesday, June 7.
Taziki's is located at 1580 Veterans Parkway, and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The offer is only valid at the Jeffersonville \location.
“We are grateful to the people of Jeffersonville for a fantastic first year in the community,” Jeff Wilkins, local owner and operator of Taziki’s, said. “We continue to love this community and look forward to serving our fun, modern Mediterranean fare for many years to come!”
The Jeffersonville location was the brand's 100th store to open. As a brand, the restaurant is celebrating 25 years of providing families a place to gather for a delicious Mediterranean meal.
