LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The JCPS “sick outs” are affecting the district calendar by pushing back the final day of school.
The district builds in a few makeup days into the calendar every year in case school is called off district-wide for severe weather or any other reason. Those designated days have already been used, so to make up for the sick outs, the school year is being extended into summer break. After Thursday’s sick out, the last day of school will now be June 4.
The state-mandated preparation days for end-of-the-year tests might also be impacted. Those dates are required to be within the last two weeks of school. So if the last day of school gets pushed back even more, there is a chance the test dates will also get pushed back with it.
JCPS graduation dates have not been impacted, because they have not been set yet. The board was already scheduled to discuss possible graduation dates at the next meeting.
If JCPS cancels school again Friday or Monday because of more teacher sick outs, several school principals said they are prepared to open their schools with volunteers. Southern High School and Knight Middle School were two schools that offered classes, tutoring and help sessions for students during the day. Several other schools also offered free meals throughout the day.
If school is canceled again, many schools will announce their plans on social media for what they will offer students.
