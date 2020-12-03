LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials say they have a plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're approved -- and teachers may be at the front of the line.
As in Kentucky, Indiana's plans will depend heavily on which vaccines they receive, as well as the quantity of doses. Those are the details administrators say they need before they can finalize who gets it when.
Officials say they vaccines will be distributed to specific groups in several phases. The first phase will include healthcare workers, as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
From that point onward, the state will consult with its own advisory team to see who should be next to receive the vaccine.
Officials say both promising vaccines -- Pfizer and Moderna -- have been tested in people 18 and older and Pfizer is in the early stages of testing a vaccine in kids 12 and older.
To get a better idea of who should be in which phase, officials say they'll look further into the trial data to determine safety and efficacy of each vaccine within certain people.
Teachers are considered to be a part of the critical infrastructure workforce and will likely be in one of the early phases for Indiana.
"We promise to be transparent about what is the planning moving forward and who do we expect to vaccinate next, but we are already in full planning mode to be able to start vaccinating that critical infrastructure, when we have the vaccine and we're ready to do so," said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health. "I 100 percent believe teachers getting vaccinated will help our schools."
Participation in the vaccination phases will not be mandatory.
Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state will elaborate more on vaccine plans next week.
